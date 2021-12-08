STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supermodel Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa on his successful career: It has been great so far

By Express News Service

Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa is a popular Indian supermodel who's leaving a great impression with his work. Arjun's popularity has risen in the past few years, thanks to his immense talent, charm, and brilliant work. He's known for his good looks, confidence, and passion for doing any task he's a part of.

Since childhood, Arjun had a great interest in modelling. He would play mock fashion shows with his friends and cousins. Academically, he was a good student too. Arjun has a degree in politics and agriculture from Lawrence School, Sanawar. He is also skilled in gymnastics and MMA. He is also the youngest representative of the Congress party in Punjab's district council.

After finishing his studies, Arjun decided to start working on his modelling career. From doing small gigs to now bringing fashion shows and brand collaborations, Arjun is a name to reckon with in the industry. He has walked the ramp for top designers like Rohit and Varun Bal. Arjun was also a part of Oscar-nominated director Girish Malik's movie ‘Band of Maharajas’. As an assistant director, Arjun has worked alongside Prabhu Deva for the movie ‘Sling’. In 2013, Arjun appeared on Men's Health magazine cover.

On Instagram, Arjun has a fan following of more than 24k. He shares photoshoots, travel pics, and updates about his new collaborations. His followers are in awe of his fashion sense and how he keeps himself fit and healthy.

About his career, Arjun says, "Being a model has been a great journey so far, and it will be the same ahead. I have collaborated with some great designers and doing fashion shows gives me immense happiness. On social media too, people are kind and often ask me tips on how to practice the model walk or stay confident. I help them as much as I can. I hope to keep receiving such love and more exciting projects."

Check out his Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/bajwaarjun/?hl=en

