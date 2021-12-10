Bollywood newbie Yash Raaj Singh talks bodybuilding, achieving fitness goals

By Express News Service

Scroll through your favourite actor’s profile on Instagram, and you may find pictures featuring toned and ripped bodies. This fad often compels men to search for dumbbells and achieve the magnificent physiques just like their favourite stars.

In recent years, Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Hritik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vidyut Jammwal have directed a whole new generation of fitness enthusiasts towards bodybuilding with their inspiring Gram feeds and physiques.

Another inspirational fitness junkie and upcoming Bollywood star, who is setting the Gram on fire with his sculpted abs and bulging biceps is actor Yash Raaj Singh. He’s not your average ripped hunk, this versatile actor who was last seen in 2019’s War, is a skilled martial artist, an avid equestrian, and a hardcore weight trainer.

Fitness and bodybuilding for Yash is a mix of fun, discipline, and passion as every bit of hard work that goes into building and maintaining his well-sculpted physique is driven by purpose.

So, what keeps him motivated to keep going despite his hectic travel calendar and almost insane work schedule? “I sincerely believe that you have to put in the work if you want any positive results, and this philosophy is equally applicable across all facets of life, whether we talk about building one’s career or body.”

The energetic actor has donned diverse caps in real life as well. Leaving behind a promising career as a criminal lawyer to pursue his passion of telling stories on the silver screen, he joined Yash Raj Studios as an assistant director, working on blockbusters like Sultan and Kill Dil.

From here, Yash proceeded to perform kickass movie stunts and finally made his acting debut in 2019’s iconic hit War. A firm believer in constantly improving oneself, Yash feels that sticking to a strict regimen plays a critical role in discovering one’s true potential.

In his words, the rewards of committing to your body’s fitness go beyond physical transformation. “That is exactly why I train. It challenges me to improve, evolve, and grow. I want everything that overcoming this challenge provides. The character, discipline, confidence, strength, and masculinity. It really isn’t about the physical results I’m getting anymore. It is about the person I am becoming.”

However, it’s not all work and no play for this rising action star. Working on health and fitness also comes with its share of fun. “Play must be fun. Else, it is no longer worth pursuing. In its purest form, it has no rules. It involves creativity, movement, and engages the body and mind. As a child, you learned to move and refine your mobility through games and sports. Likewise, you explore ways to move and know what your limitations are. At the same time, not everyone wants to be a bodybuilder, it’s more about finding out what works for you.”

Another factor that motivates Yash to stay committed to his fitness regime, which involves everything from a wide variety of martial arts to intense weight training and kickboxing, is his love for strength. “I have always worshipped strength. Working on my body is not just a matter of aesthetics. It’s about building strength and confidence. It was Socrates who said, “It's a shame for a man to grow old without seeing the beauty and strength of which his body is capable of.”

