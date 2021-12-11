Meet Anoushka Adya - entrepreneur with proclivity for women empowerment

By Express News Service

Anoushka Adya the founder and CEO of two trailblazing organizations, ‘Lajja Foundation’ and ‘Grow Labs’, could have lived an easy corporate life in the UK after finishing Marketing & Strategy from Warwick Business School. However, she had other plans. She wanted to make a difference in the lives of the less privileged. Anoushka wanted to take a plunge in the entrepreneurial wave and start her own venture in India.

She says, “In Glasgow, my career was settled, but still I felt something amiss. I felt my abilities and skills could be better utilized in India, where young girls from the underprivileged section really needed help. In 2014, I returned to India and we started ‘Lajja Diaries’ the same year. It received a very good response. We organised many camps and workshops and reach-out programs in slums. In the process, I understood that what these young girls really need is quality education, which can bring the desired change”.

Anoushka noticed that although there was infrastructure available, girls still drop out of schools even in urban India. Most of them due to financial crunch and social conditioning of their parents. She says, “There is a lot of gender bias prevalent in our society. This can only be fixed with better education for women and their employment. Parents from weaker economic sections need extensive counseling to change the social conditioning that stops them from educating their daughters.”

The next step was ‘Lajja Foundation’, an NGO that provides financial support and counseling regarding women’s education. Anoushka says “Being a woman, I understand the impact of gender discrimination. Every woman has faced it at some point in her life. But, it is worse in the economically weaker section. If these girls from underprivileged backgrounds get proper education and employment, there would be a spiral positive effect of this. Not only will their lifestyle improve, but they will be well aware of their rights as well.”

Her next venture ‘Grow Labs’ was founded amidst the pandemic. It provides online consultation for mental health issues with the help of a team of qualified therapists and psychiatrists. Grow Labs has helped many young professionals deal with various unprecedented issues related to changing lifestyles that Covid brought.

Anoushka’s ventures show her vision and approach towards the business which is all-inclusive. She is an empathic business leader who is creating her brand by contributing to society. What sets her apart is her understanding of multiple domains. Her education and professional experience have helped her in the art of marketing and promotion. While her two ventures are completely different from each other, it has helped her gain the skills of a social entrepreneur.