Mrs India contestant Dr Sonal Mahalwar shares her inspirational story

By Express News Service

Dr Sonal Mahalwar is a renowned radiologist. She has several credentials in her repertoire. Currently she is associated with a reputed hospital in Gurgaon. However now, Sonal is all set to add another feather in her cap by competing in the Mrs India pageant.

Ask her what piqued her interest in the coveted beauty title? Pat comes the reply - “I always wanted to be a beauty pageant winner ever since I was a teen, but it was not easy to pursue in the family that I was born in. We were always exposed to the idea of being a medico as my parents were doctors. Eventually, with time, I realised I wanted to fulfil my subdued dream of becoming a beauty contest winner.”

It was a recent incident that took place with Sonal on a flight which triggered this path for her. “In the flight, I met a young lady who’d be around 18. We got talking and she asked me about my profession. Once I told her that I was a radiologist, she asked me questions on how to achieve success in life and overcome distractions during teenage. I was overwhelmed by her queries, but it also brought a realisation that maybe my story can guide and inspire youngsters. If I become a public figure, it would be possible to reach more of them. Therefore, I thought that by participating in the pageant, I can fulfil both my dreams”

During my preparation for Mrs India, I came across Lt Col Dr Rita Gangwani. She has been a source of inspiration for me as a mentor who guided me in my journey. Also Dr Gangwani introduced me to Darasingh Khurana, who was Mr India 2017. He too guided me by helping to address several key areas.

This is not all that Sonal wants to achieve by bagging the title. With the resources that come with the title of Mrs India, Sonal wants to work for the social and medical welfare of women. “If I bag the title, my aim would be to work on women empowerment pertaining to domestic violence, and also on the subject of early breast cancer detection,” she shares.

Sonal is currently pursuing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from IIIT, Delhi. She is planning to start a project for helping early breast cancer detection. “After developing the AI software, I want to donate it to various radiology companies. so that they can provide patients access to early detection of the disease. It will also prevent its metastasising in different parts of the body, protecting them in very early stages,” she concludes.