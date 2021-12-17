STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Glance

Entrepreneur Yash Brahmbhatt wants to fulfil dreams of needy through Sneh Shilp Foundation.

Sneh Shilp foundation has also come forward to bring help to colonies suffering from leprosy by providing essentials every month.

Published: 17th December 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Sneh Shilp Foundation claims to build the dreams of every individual through their social work initiatives. The founder of the foundation Yash Brahmbhatt is a renowned entrepreneur, who has earned his name in the field of real estate. His aim has been to 'take a leap and give back to society by doing what it takes to make a significant difference in people's life.'

Brahmbhatt says, “Sneh Shilp Foundation has been established with the sole purpose of bringing sunshine to lives, smiles on faces, and service to mankind.' He has started various initiatives including blood donation drive, environment day, cloth, and grocery donations.

Sneh Shilp Foundation has also planted 65 new trees as part of an afforestation drive to conserve nature. Brahmbhatt says, 'We planted trees as a gift to nature and our future generations. This was a humble attempt from our end to give it back to mother earth.'

Sneh Shilp foundation has also come forward to bring help to colonies suffering from leprosy by providing essentials every month. 'We want to create a world where everyone gets what they desire and truly deserve. This is to prevent human suffering by alleviating poverty and hunger”, concludes Brahmbhatt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp