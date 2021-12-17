Fashion label Janya’s Closet glamourizes style statement for teens and tweens

By Express News Service

A common notion every fashion aficionado has in their mind is that luxury fashion and teenage style don’t go hand in hand. Breaking the monotony of the usual style trends, ‘Janya’s Closet’ is here to convince you with an array of perfectly fit outfits catering to kids and teens. After redefining luxury couture in kids wear, this lux couture house has gone miles ahead with its exquisite outfits for teens and tweens.

Ever since Janya’s Closet was established in 2014, it has raised the bar with luxury dresses that go in sync with celebrity fashion. Striving for perfection, this fashion house under the guidance of its founder Nidhi Gupta has rolled out a series of themed collections. Realising the fact that the teenage group has limited scope in fashion wear, Janya’s Closet recently launched the one-of-a-kind collection for different occasions. Be it a party, wedding, family get-together, or any other event, this couture label has experimented with style files that are class beyond comparison.

Gupta says, “There’s one life you have. You’ll never be young again. Why not style every day and make life filled with superlative fashion choices?”

Janya’s Closet has brilliantly executed three distinctive themes ahead of its launch. The ‘Play Zone’ section personifies style and goofiness. On the contrary, the second theme being ‘Time Travel’ enlightens the meeting of different worlds – the vintage and modern era of fashion. ‘So Unlike Me’ is another theme. It throws light on being unique in terms of presentation.

Gupta further says that along with uniqueness, it is the glamour quotient that adds a spark to the newest collection from Janya’s Closet. Bridging the gap of mainstream outfit choices, we have created fireworks with its quality. Over the years, we have been the first of many things for girls in the fashion world.