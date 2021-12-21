Entrepreneur Vipul Kothari is redefining ways of business

By Express News Service

Business is all about discipline, ethics, and principles. Vipul Kothari, a Bikaner-based jeweler, is redefining the way business is done. Belonging to the manufacturing hub of ‘Kundan-Meena’ and ‘Uncut Diamond Jewelry’, Kothari holds a vision of uplifting others along with him.

“Your trust, our asset”, is the motto Kothari abides by. According to him, building up the trust of his customers is the most crucial step in his profession.

To achieve national as well as global acclaim for his brand, Kothari has been constantly working towards building up his brand name among people. Gaining their trust is the first step he wants to move forward with.

You can connect with him on Instagram at @jainvipulkothari