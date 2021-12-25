Catch sneak-peek of DJ Omen's smash-hit concerts through his official Instagram page

By Express News Service

The advent of social media platforms hasn’t just made our lives simpler but also supported us in reaching closer to our dreams. It has offered an equal chance for every individual to showcase their talent and seize fame. One such individual, whose success was invariably backed by social media applications is DJ Omen.

Omen is particularly eminent in the world of music. With his heartfelt passion for music, he has made himself a prominent performer as a DJ and music producer. He is into DJing for almost 9 years. With his profound experience in this arena, Omen has done several prodigious events to date.

Comprehending that not everyone can be at his concerts, Omen started to post the video and photos from his concerts on Instagram. This way, he persuaded a new audience for his next concert.

The greatest advantage that social media bestows is a profusion of audience within a short space of time. As soon as Omen discerned the primacy of having a digital presence, he marked his entry into the world of social media.

Omen’s real name is Prateek Goel. He has also played at the main stage of the biggest festival in Asia i.e Sunburn and Supersonic along with Evc and BollyBoom. Omen has also played at more than a 100 clubs and weddings.

