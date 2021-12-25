STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Glance

Catch sneak-peek of DJ Omen's smash-hit concerts through his official Instagram page

Omen’s real name is Prateek Goel.

Published: 25th December 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The advent of social media platforms hasn’t just made our lives simpler but also supported us in reaching closer to our dreams. It has offered an equal chance for every individual to showcase their talent and seize fame. One such individual, whose success was invariably backed by social media applications is DJ Omen.

Omen is particularly eminent in the world of music. With his heartfelt passion for music, he has made himself a prominent performer as a DJ and music producer. He is into DJing for almost 9 years. With his profound experience in this arena, Omen has done several prodigious events to date. 

Comprehending that not everyone can be at his concerts, Omen started to post the video and photos from his concerts on Instagram. This way, he persuaded a new audience for his next concert.

The greatest advantage that social media bestows is a profusion of audience within a short space of time. As soon as Omen discerned the primacy of having a digital presence, he marked his entry into the world of social media.

Omen’s real name is Prateek Goel. He has also played at the main stage of the biggest festival in Asia i.e Sunburn and Supersonic along with Evc and BollyBoom. Omen has also played at more than a 100 clubs and weddings.

Keep a tab of Omen's events through his official Instagram page: @omenofficialmusic

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp