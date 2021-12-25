Kolkata-based Junaid Khan awarded ‘Leading Entrepreneur in India’ by Minissha Lamba

By Express News Service

A Kolkata-based successful businessman of luxury cars and two-wheelers, Junaid Khan, was awarded with the ‘Leading Entrepreneur in India for The Year 2021’ at an award ceremony held in Delhi in November. He was honoured with this prestigious title by Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba.

Right from the inception of ‘Automate’, his showroom of cars and bikes, Khan has always been determined and dedicated to his business. His creative thinking skills and ability to turn crisis into opportunity is another great skill that defines him as an entrepreneur. Along with managing business and strategies, Khan also helps his co-workers and colleagues in need.

Khan sees himself as his biggest competitor and always tries to better himself. He possesses in-depth knowledge of luxury cars and two-wheelers, ensuring that only the right products are served and delivered to his customers.

Khan entered the business when he was just 21-years-old, and has ever since, made all the efforts to ensure his position in the market keeps reaching higher. He will work even harder in future and bring home as many awards as he can.