Listeners of ABM Conversations Podcast are more important than guests: Yaagneshwaran Ganesh

Yaagneshwaran Ganesh (popularly known as ‘Yaag’) is an award-winning marketer, among the top 100 global martech influencers, a TEDx speaker, and a startup enthusiast. Yaag is known for his critically acclaimed books ‘The Revenue Marketing Book’ and ‘The Collaborative Crow.’ He is recognized as one of the global ‘Marketing Mavericks’ by the World Marketing Congress.

He has been the host of The ABM Conversations Podcast since December 2019. Since November 2021, the podcast has become part of the Hubspot Podcast Network alongside legendary podcasts such as MyFirst Million, Goal Digger, Remarkable People and more.

Revealing the secret behind the success of his show, Yaag shared that it is all about listening to your audience, along with how accessible you’re to them, and how you are improving the content with the relevance of the episodes.

According to Yaag, knowing your audience is the most important task. The majority of their podcast listeners are B2B marketers and salespeople in the world of SaaS with a minimum of 5 years of experience. Their audience listens to the show while driving their cars, during their run, or at the gym. It was clear for Yaag that the audience was not going to sit down and watch their screens with undivided attention. Instead of thinking about which guest will help you improve listenership, he said it’s far better to listen to your audience and make their experience worthwhile.

Interestingly, in the age where most podcasters and podcast production agencies harp on the need for recording video and audio (ultimately for repurposing snippets of the conversation), Yaag believes in recording audio-only podcasts.

The ABM Conversations Podcast, though only 20 months old, is now among the top 1% in the world, featuring some of the hegemons in the world of marketing, including Seth Godin, Guy Kawasaki, Rory Sutherland, Rand Fishkin, Nir Eyal, Neil Patel, and more.

However, Yaag ran the first 13 episodes of his show without any guest speakers. Hence, he believes that it’s the listeners, not guests, that make your podcast worthwhile. When he started this show with his friend Manish Nepal, they weren’t thinking about bringing guests. They started their podcast discussing marketing and sales-related topics as an extension to their previous LinkedIn show, “Coffee Conversations.”

While they were still running Coffee Conversations, they started getting many requests to convert their short 5-minute videos into in-depth discussions. And that is where the idea of starting a podcast stemmed from.

Yaag and Manish used to conduct in-depth research for each episode. Though Manish, who was the co-host until the first 50 episodes, parted ways to start his marketing agency – he is still a sounding board for Yaag.

While it is not surprising that The ABM Conversations Podcast ranks in the top 1% of podcasts globally, the key takeaway is to base your decisions upon your listeners rather than staying on top of the latest approaches and trends.