Astrologer Acharya Vinod predicts Salman Khan’s career, personal life for 2022

By Express News Service

Being a numerologist and a famous Astrologer of India, Acharya Vinod Kumar efficiently guides the top personalities of India.

Recently, on the occasion of Salman Khan's birthday, Acharya has predicted his future for the year 2022. He highlighted some major issues that Khan could face in the coming year. He has predicted that 2022 could be a mix of both good and bad times for Khan, but in the end, it will be all good .

Acharya has also predicted that in the first three months of 2022 Khan has to be extra careful as unnecessary controversies may erupt and harm his image, and he might also suffer financial losses. While post-May, things will improve for him and his career will get a boost.

While there would be growth in his spiritual life, his personal life will be steady and under control. Acharya also recommends wearing a yellow sapphire under the guidance of an expert. He asks Khan to continue doing charity, as good deeds will keep him protected.