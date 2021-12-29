Here is why you should stay away from stock market tips and jackpot calls

By Express News Service

A Chartered Accountant by qualification, Afzal Lokhandwala is one of the most followed stock market traders on Twitter. Being a victim himself in his early days, he is on a mission to educate and save retail traders from suffering losses at the hands of fraudulent stock tip providers.

Starting his trading career in 2015, he would gamble in the stock market, just like every other trader does, sans the skill-set. He reached a point where he had to turn to stock tip providers to make up for his losses in the market. He piled up more losses and also lost money that he paid to these advisors every month.

Most people leave trading after loss-making journeys, they rant about how trading is just gambling and how investing is the only way for wealth generation. "Just like investing can be a wealth creator, trading can also be an income generator, if approached correctly", Afzal says.

He started learning the art and science of technical analysis. Yet, he could not succeed. He was determined and decided to dig deep into why he kept losing money while trading in the stock market. "A simple question I asked was if I am losing all the money in trading, there is someone on the other side, who is making all that money. How is he doing that?" he says. He further understood that money management and good psychology are the key pillars apart from technical analysis. These are those metrics that draw the line between trading and gambling.

"I have my trading strategy, which has all the rules as to what and when to buy, how much to buy and when to sell. I plan my trades and execute as per my plan. This is what I keep on doing." Afzal is a consistently profitable trader, and he also trains aspiring traders by showing them the right path through his well-known program, the Classic Trading Course.

He can be seen stressing the importance of risk management on social platforms like Telegram as he knows this is the area where most traders fail. He also warns beginners to stay safe from unsolicited stock tips and calls. "Most of these tips are devoid of any analysis and have a highly unfavourable risk management system. Initially, you may find it enticing, but it will act as a slow poison. Stay safe from them and focus on learning the art of trading to trade independently. It will pay off," he signs off.

You can follow Afzal on Twitter (@afzal_57).