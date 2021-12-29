Prateek Vats aka DRIP to headline 6th edition of Kasol Music Festival at Himalayan Village Resort

By Express News Service

Kasol Music Festival is back in all its glory with its 6th edition at the scenic 'Himalayan Village Resort' after the COVID crisis. The biggest music festival of Himachal has once again brought us ‘DRIP’ aka Prateek Vats as their headliner.

Travamigo and Blue Turtle Entertainment are committed to handling this year's event under strict Covid protocol laid out by the state government. The chief host of 'The Himalayan Village Resort' Mr. Aman Sood has taken special care to make the Kasol Music Festival a safer and COVID-free experience for all.

To all music lovers out there still deciding on their New Years plan, here's a chance to experience the Kasol Music Festival (6th edition) at the exotic 'The Himalayan Village Resort' with none other than DRIP to groove you all on the beats of his music. The tickets shall be out for a small window, so hurry up!