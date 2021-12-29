STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Glance

Prateek Vats aka DRIP to headline 6th edition of Kasol Music Festival at Himalayan Village Resort

For more details on the Kasol Music Festival, follow its Facebook page and other social media platforms.

Published: 29th December 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Kasol Music Festival is back in all its glory with its 6th edition at the scenic 'Himalayan Village Resort' after the COVID crisis. The biggest music festival of Himachal has once again brought us ‘DRIP’ aka Prateek Vats as their headliner.

Travamigo and Blue Turtle Entertainment are committed to handling this year's event under strict Covid protocol laid out by the state government. The chief host of 'The Himalayan Village Resort' Mr. Aman Sood has taken special care to make the Kasol Music Festival a safer and COVID-free experience for all.

For more details on the Kasol Music Festival, follow its Facebook page and other social media platforms.

To all music lovers out there still deciding on their New Years plan, here's a chance to experience the Kasol Music Festival (6th edition) at the exotic 'The Himalayan Village Resort' with none other than DRIP to groove you all on the beats of his music. The tickets shall be out for a small window, so hurry up!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp