Mumbai-based Ritika Vardhan is the next woman entrepreneur to watch out for

Published: 07th November 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

In today’s time, education is crucial for an individual to prosper in any field. However, more than the qualification, it is the work and life experience that counts the most. Having learnt the ropes of business from her family, Ritika Vardhan has proved her mettle as being one of the successful entrepreneurs. She is an alumnus of the prestigious United World College (UWC) from where she earned her degree in Law. Born and raised in an established business family, Vardhan had easy access to learn the tricks of trade from a young age.    

Her family owns South Mumbai’s well-known Atria Mall located in the affluent Worli area. Utilizing the space available in one of the prime properties of Mumbai, Vardhan began her entrepreneurial journey after embracing motherhood. She started off by successfully establishing ‘Jungle Gym’, a unique place where children can indulge in various physical activities. Unfortunately, Vardhan had to close this establishment down due to unforeseeable circumstances forced by the pandemic last year.

Not the one to cow down before challenges thrown by lfe, Vardhan is also a well-known creative professional who has showcased her skills as a successful jewellery designer. She owns a jewellery brand named ‘Statement Pieces by RV’. Starting on a small scale, she intends to take her homegrown brand pan-India in the next few years. Statement Pieces by RV has an array of designs like earrings, rings, necklaces, and pendants. With the festive season around the corner, Vardhan is looking forward to launching an exclusive Diwali collection soon.   

Earlier this year, during Raksha Bandhan, actress Anushka Sharma and VJ Anusha Dandekar gifted the evil-eye and rakhis to their brothers created by Vardhan’s brand. As much as she has developed a strong business acumen and  creative skills, Vardhan has also learnt the fundamentals of advertising, promotion, marketing, and online branding. 

“It is important to upgrade and stay relevant in the ever-changing world of the internet”, concluded Vardhan.

