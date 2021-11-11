STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Glance

Instagram glam queen Sejal Jain is inspiring people to follow their dreams

Being constantly active on social media, Sejal has been voted amongst the top 25 bloggers in India and has been the face of India’s first premium cruise liner.

Published: 11th November 2021 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

The amount of diversity you can offer determines your worth in today’s competitive world. However, working in separate fields is no easy feat. Think of this for a bit - can medicine and blogging go hand in hand? No? Well, overcoming this challenge is physiotherapist, Dr Sejal Jain. Sejal rose to prominence because of her social media content which has helped her garner much attention.

This Instagram influencer has been following her passion for blogging for almost seven years now. Her Instagram ID ‘Glamprotocol’ features content about health, travel, lifestyle, and fashion. Recently, she did a series on how to upcycle, recycle, or repurpose your wardrobe, where she also elaborated on conscious buying. Her Instagram pretty much speaks for her vivacious personality which has a whopping 300k+ followers.

Speaking about her inspiration, Sejal says, “My mom has always been my inspiration. A multi-faceted personality, it is from her that I take inspiration to juggle between various tasks and still give my best in everything. Perhaps this has helped me run my dual career so well.”

Growing up, Sejal was interested in styling and fashion, and always indulged in a lot of DIYs. She used to compete in various shows even while studying physiotherapy. In addition to fashion, Sejal is fascinated with biomechanics, anatomy, and patient care as well. Therefore after graduation, she went for full-time practice which she continues even now.

Being constantly active on social media, Sejal has been voted amongst the top 25 bloggers in India and has been the face of India’s first premium cruise liner. Along with that, she has also worked with various domestic and international brands. Meanwhile, she has also featured in various advertisements and music videos.

Talking about her experience in both domains, Sejal says, “Working tandem in physiotherapy and blogging was the biggest challenge. Both are demanding when it comes to time and energy. But yes, with focus and little management skills, I have achieved this.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp