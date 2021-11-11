Instagram glam queen Sejal Jain is inspiring people to follow their dreams

By Online Desk

The amount of diversity you can offer determines your worth in today’s competitive world. However, working in separate fields is no easy feat. Think of this for a bit - can medicine and blogging go hand in hand? No? Well, overcoming this challenge is physiotherapist, Dr Sejal Jain. Sejal rose to prominence because of her social media content which has helped her garner much attention.

This Instagram influencer has been following her passion for blogging for almost seven years now. Her Instagram ID ‘Glamprotocol’ features content about health, travel, lifestyle, and fashion. Recently, she did a series on how to upcycle, recycle, or repurpose your wardrobe, where she also elaborated on conscious buying. Her Instagram pretty much speaks for her vivacious personality which has a whopping 300k+ followers.

Speaking about her inspiration, Sejal says, “My mom has always been my inspiration. A multi-faceted personality, it is from her that I take inspiration to juggle between various tasks and still give my best in everything. Perhaps this has helped me run my dual career so well.”

Growing up, Sejal was interested in styling and fashion, and always indulged in a lot of DIYs. She used to compete in various shows even while studying physiotherapy. In addition to fashion, Sejal is fascinated with biomechanics, anatomy, and patient care as well. Therefore after graduation, she went for full-time practice which she continues even now.

Being constantly active on social media, Sejal has been voted amongst the top 25 bloggers in India and has been the face of India’s first premium cruise liner. Along with that, she has also worked with various domestic and international brands. Meanwhile, she has also featured in various advertisements and music videos.

Talking about her experience in both domains, Sejal says, “Working tandem in physiotherapy and blogging was the biggest challenge. Both are demanding when it comes to time and energy. But yes, with focus and little management skills, I have achieved this.”