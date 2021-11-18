Popular influencer Shashank Sanghvi feels responsible to do justice to his brand partners

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shashank is also into brand collaborations and loves to create impactful digital advertisements.

Published: 18th November 2021 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

One of the biggest blessings of living in the digital world is that you get to generate income by doing some of the wackiest stuff. All you need is a decent internet connection and smartness to tap the infinite potential of the web. Needless to say, this new avatar of the internet has given rise to several social media influencers. Among them, Shashank Sanghvi is one of the digital influencers who stand out. He is one of the coolest content creators out there, as he is not just making it big for himself but also believes in inspiring many.

With an Instagram fan base of almost 1 million, Shashank is truly a social media bigwig. The 32-year-old creator based in South Mumbai is passionate about traveling. He and his wife together run a travel-centric popular Youtube channel named ‘The Offbeat Couple’ which has 70k+ subscribers.

Talking about his passion for traveling and what he loves the most about it, Shashank says, "Exploring different cultures, trying numerous cuisines, and understanding various human emotions." Ask him how many countries he has been to so far, pat comes the reply, "25 countries, 35 cities, and counting..."

Shashank is also into brand collaborations and loves to create impactful digital advertisements. He has collaborated with several popular brands like Amazon, Oral B, Axe and many more. "I started off as a full-time creator three years ago. Besides, my passion was always travel and brand endorsements. That’s how I landed up here." he says.

"This journey has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for me. I am fortunate enough to be recognised at a very early stage. I believe somewhere god is really happy with me," he adds.

Even though Shashank is already doing exceptionally well, he aims to get better with time. He feels it's his responsibility to do justice to the brands or agencies who have put their faith in him. "I’m trying to be a better version of myself every day," he says with a smile.

Check out his work here: https://www.instagram.com/iamshashh/

