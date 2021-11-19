Health is more than just a number on scale: Celebrity nutritionist Natasha Kanade

By Express News Service

Maintaining good health should always be of primary importance. Citing an increase in the number of health issues on a global scale, celebrity nutritionist Natasha Kanade emphasizes the need to focus on overall well-being - physical, mental, emotional, and social. She is the founder and pioneer behind the online fitness portal www.transformwithnatasha.com. Natasha, along with her team of highly trained professionals, offer healthy and customised diet plans as per the lifestyle choices and nutritional needs of the clients.

Among various important factors for good health, Natasha has zeroed down mental well-being of utmost priority. Our body responds even better to the food we eat when we are at rest. Alongside, staying active and having a combination of fresh fruits and vegetables, good fats and proteins with a balance of complex carbohydrates make up a healthy plate. Hydration comes next as a hydrated body functions at its best. To keep it simple, Natasha says that one must drink enough water for the proper functioning of the mind and body.

Her motto for her clients is to become friends with consistency and patience when it comes to fitness programs, as it will help them in achieving desired goals. People often retort to quick, short-lived fad diet plans where they follow extreme low-calorie diets or fasting periods to achieve their weight/health goals. As soon as they stop this, they gain back their lost weight and are back to square one.

On the contrary, building small healthy daily habits may take a while to show results but it is everlasting. "I work with my clients to gradually build these habits over time. Shortcuts don't work in my programs", says Natasha.

The next three factors are physical activity (both traditional and NEAT), sleep and stress management. NEAT stands for Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis which includes basic walk, cooking, cleaning, and other daily activities.

Moreover, Natasha Kanade emphasises the need for adequate sleeping hours. On average, 6-8 hours of sleep every day is important for the body to rest and repair from within. And stress management is necessary, otherwise, it disrupts all the progress you make. One can opt for yoga, meditation, going out in nature, and reading as stress busters.

Natasha helps her clients to tap into these factors and work on the root cause of them. “Health is about long-term lifestyle changes and not a month of diet plans”, quotes the nutritionist.

Natasha’s work ethos and experience sum up why she is one of the trusted names in the industry. Below is a list of her work:

- Experienced nutritionist with over 5+ years of diverse exposure.

- Worked with over 8k+ happy clients, with over 10k+ diet programs planned.

- Conducted over 30+ health awareness corporate workshops.

- Conducted fitness campaigns and workshops for NGOs and schools.

- Online health expert for various fitness platforms.

- Online health coach through verified social media accounts.

- Published in 10+ established news articles.

