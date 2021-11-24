Punjabi singer Mansimran Sandhu surprises his favourite actress Tara Sutaria on her b'day

By Express News Service

Mansimran Sandhu, a US-based Punjabi singer, released a music video dedicated to his favourite actress Tara Sutaria. He released the special song on 19th November - the Bollywood diva's birthday.

Sandhu is an emerging musical artist. He happens to be a die-hard fan of the Student of the Year 2 fame actress Tara Sutaria. To surprise her with something creative and heart-touching, he dropped a music video portraying his adoration for the gorgeous damsel.

In an interview, Sandhu is quoted as saying, "I have been a huge admirer of Tara ever since I first saw her on the silver screen. In addition to flawless beauty, her talent speaks volumes about her inimitable personality. Ever since, I'm smitten by her contagious smile and charisma. I'm really excited to dedicate this song exclusively to her. To make it more special, I released it on her birthday."

Coming to the song, Sandhu has penned down the lyrics as well as sung it. Hiten took up the charge for the music department. It is a unique song dedicated to the newbie actress.

On the professional front, Sandhu's previous popular music release was ‘Peg La Ke’. Before that, he sang ‘Gussa’ which received decent appreciation from the audience. On the other hand, Tara's forthcoming movie Tadap opposite Ahan Shetty has been the talk of the town quiet lately.