Meet Rahill Mehta - world’s first dancing DJ 

By Express News Service

In today’s world, it’s difficult to prevail without the flagon of extravaganza. The beer and skittles smoothen our ruffled feathers from the daily hustle of life. But for a handful of people, entertainment is passion and the stage becomes muse.

This is the story of the amusing music artist Rahill Mehta. He is the man behind the most unprecedented club shows whose one drop makes everyone swirl. But there’s something extraordinary about Rahil as he is the man who’s known in the party circles as the ‘Dancing DJ’.

Rahill's self-created concept of uniting the two realms of dance and DJing together has brought him to the international spotlight. He is the world’s first ever dancing DJ - a talent that’s leaving a massive impact on the audience.

In December 2020, Rahill announced himself as India’s first Dancing DJ. Through his energetic live sets - he did improbable tasks by dancing and DJing simultaneously. Soon his unique concept spread like wildfire and caught attention overseas.

Rahill was then invited to perform at Antwerp’s Largest Diwali Event - The Diwali Boul by the Antwerp Indian Association. Along with his two dancers viz. Shehzaan Khan & Priyanka Rane, the entertainer made the entire city go head over heels with their performance.

Rahil has admirable creative skills. It was at the age of six when he made his first debut on stage as a dancer. He has shared an unbreakable bond with the stage ever since. Rahill was also fascinated by music. He later went ahead to explore the realms of EDM and DJing.

In today's tabs, Rahill is the world’s first dancing DJ. With his ingenuity and novelty, he is by far, the fastest-growing artist with a tag like no other. We can’t play the waiting game to see Rahil set the stage on fire and represent India worldwide.