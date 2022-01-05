BizGurukul: Edtech startup fostering spirit of entrepreneurship in digital space

By Express News Service

While various countries are at different phases of their COVID 19 infection rates, it is pretty much evident that this pandemic has affected our lives in more ways than we can imagine. Education lies at the top of this list.

According to a recent survey, there are more than 1.2 billion children in 188 nations affected by the closures of schools and universities. With this unforeseen shift in the educational industry, it is clear that students have found solace in the online education..

Ed-tech is not an unusual concept. Especially in the pandemic, many entrepreneurs have come up with the idea of opening their ed-tech platforms, often leading to nowhere. This is the second year of the pandemic, and technology is still playing a significant role in people’s lives.

Bizgurukul, an e-learning platform was established in the year 2020 with the sole aim of bringing inspiration into the minds of youth to bring out the best of their entrepreneurial side. Two ambitious minds - Ritwiz Tiwari (Founder), Rohit Sharma (Co-Founder) - established it on 24 March, 2020. Bizgurukul is acing its game in the age of multiple e-learning platforms by infusing real-world information into the traditional education system along with value-added training sessions. The company, under Tiwari and Sharma’s leadership, has recruited 100+ trainers and 1 lakh+ family under the umbrella term of 'Bizgurukul' in less than two years.

Bizgurukul carries a vision to ‘Train, Educate, and Inspire.’ By sticking to this vision, it has successfully stood out of the crowd of the ed-tech platforms. India is home to the second largest number of ed-tech platforms, according to the HRD Ministry. As a result, it's safe to imagine that the journey of Bizgurukul would have been difficult.

People's right to education is inalienable, and no one should be denied it. Meanwhile, skills can be acquired outside of the classroom. Bizgurukul yearns to provide qualitative skills through the bundles - Branding Mastery, Traffic Mastery, Influence Mastery, and Stock Market Mastery. Not only can one learn the different courses but also monetize their skills.

Bizgurukul is growing and grabbing the interest of almost every media outlet for its outstanding growth. with media presence on BW BusinessWorld, Dailyhunt, Hindustantimes.tech, Business Standard, Mid.Day, News X, Outlook, and others.

"Education in India has been hesitant to join hands with business," says founder Ritwiz Tiwari. Bizgurukul aims to provide personal mentoring to individuals while also sharing entrepreneurial skills. This website encourages all young people to emphasise their entrepreneurial abilities.

Bizgurukul set itself apart from the competition by developing a unique distribution approach based on an affiliate scheme. They've enlisted the help of homemakers, students, and working professionals who want to be digital marketers as affiliates, providing them with live training and skill-based courses that are in high demand. Furthermore, they have created a large number of testimonials from people who have received training in communication, personality development, and digital marketing, who then went online to grab their social media marketing projects and public speaking assignments and start earning money through affiliate marketing. The affiliate program has made it unique and differs from other similar platforms.

Bizgurukul carries a vision of promoting skillful education throughout India and is dedicated to providing monetizing skills to the budding entrepreneur community. The vast experience that owners bring to the table is extraordinary.