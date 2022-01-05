STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai-based Jagrut NGO distribute face shields, masks to traffic police

Since March 2020, Jagrut NGO has distributed thousands of masks, sanitisers, and face shields amongst various sections of society.

Published: 05th January 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 02:53 AM

By Express News Service

Mumbai-based Jagrut NGO is distributing face shields and masks to traffic police officials.

Wearing face masks is recommended as a public health measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown posed a great burden on frontline police officers in India. Social distancing contravenes social norms and competes with the needs and livelihoods of the poor. Now, with the new variant Omicron surfacing, there are chances that the traffic cops of Maximum City might come in direct contact with the virus.

Since March 2020, Jagrut NGO has distributed thousands of masks, sanitisers, and face shields amongst various sections of society. They are still working hard towards social causes every single day.

