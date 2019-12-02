Sub Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Navy's first woman pilot

By PTI

KOCHI: Sub Lieutenant Shivangi on Monday joined the Indian Navy as its first woman pilot on completion of operational training here, a Defence spokesman said.

Hailing from Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Shivangi will be flying the Naval Dornier surveillance aircraft.

Shivangi, who joined the force two days ahead of the Navy Day, has graduated to become the First female Pilot of Indian Navy, the spokesman said here.