This tool makes plucking fruits an easy affair

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever tried plucking fruits like mangoes from the ground using a long pole with a sickle or hook attached to it? The strain on the shoulders and the excruciating pain that follows it make most people stop the process midway. This is because the weight of the stick and its attachments rests on the hands. If the stick is longer and heavier, the pressure is more on the shoulder. Often, the whole endeavour becomes all the more annoying when one misses the ripe fruits.

Thanks to an innovation of A M Ranjith, former professor of Kerala Agricultural University, plucking fruits from the ground is now a painless and easy affair.

The chief consultant of Agri Consultants Kerala, Thomas has designed a small tool which can be attached to the pole or stick along with the hook and it can be directed to the fruit using a fulcrum so that the operator does not feel any exertion at all. It also allows the person to adjust the length of the hook attached to the pole and it can be rotated 360 degrees.

This is based on a principle known as dynamic fulcrum, said Ranjith, who has obtained a patent for the device. There are various other modifications that are possible for the system. For example, if the tip of the stick is attached with a small cutter, it can be used to trim the branches of trees.

“Agencies like KSEB can use it to prune tree branches. When water bodies get choked with water hyacinth, this arrangement with a weed hook can be used to remove it from the shore itself. In swimming pools, where we use a stick for rescue, this can be used as a sliding stick. In firefighting also, without really going near the fire, we can easily direct the spray to the exact point of the fire,” he said.

While harvesting fruits, to collect the ripe ones alone, this will be useful. It also aids in taking pest control equipment to the points where needed. The possibilities are plenty, with the advantage that the fatigue of the operator is practically nil and the work can be done efficiently and effectively.