Andhra cop carries woman on shoulders for four km enroute to Tirumala

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a heart-warming incident, a special party constable carried a woman pilgrim who fainted, while going to Tirumala on foot.

Large numbers of pilgrims, led by Rajampet former MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy, were going to Tirumala on foot via Annamaiah pathway.

Special party constables are accompanying the former MLA to provide protection.

While they were walking through the forest area, one of the pilgrims Bujji (20), fainted after walking for some distance.

Since no vehicle was available there, special party constable Kullayappa carried the woman on his shoulders for four kilometres.

He admitted her to Aswini Hospital at Tirumala, where she is recuperating.

Bujji is a resident of Utakuru village in Rajampet mandal.

Upon knowing the kind gesture of the constable, SP KKN Anburajan appreciated him and asked all police personnel to take Kullayappa as an inspiration and extend help to the people in need.