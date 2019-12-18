Home Good News

Andhra cop carries woman on shoulders for four km enroute to Tirumala

In a heart-warming incident, a special party constable carried a woman pilgrim who fainted, while going to Tirumala on foot.

Published: 18th December 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Special party constable carried a woman pilgrim who fainted, while going to Tirumala on foot.

Special party constable carried a woman pilgrim who fainted, while going to Tirumala on foot. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a heart-warming incident, a special party constable carried a woman pilgrim who fainted, while going to Tirumala on foot.

Large numbers of pilgrims, led by Rajampet former MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy, were going to Tirumala on foot via Annamaiah pathway.

Special party constables are accompanying the former MLA to provide protection.

While they were walking through the forest area, one of the pilgrims Bujji (20), fainted after walking for some distance.

Since no vehicle was available there, special party constable Kullayappa carried the woman on his shoulders for four kilometres.

He admitted her to Aswini Hospital at Tirumala, where she is recuperating.

Bujji is a resident of Utakuru village in Rajampet mandal.

Upon knowing the kind gesture of the constable, SP KKN Anburajan appreciated him and asked all police personnel to take Kullayappa as an inspiration and extend help to the people in need.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirumala pilgrim faints Andhra Pradesh cop carries woman
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp