At 55, tribal woman forest watcher in Kerala wins nine medals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Braving the adversities presented by a hard terrain and climate, having to constantly be on guard and look around for movements of wild animals, makes one strong. This is true for 55-year-old forest watcher PG Sudha, who won the Swachh Bharat award from the prime minister for constructing around 500 toilets for tribals in the wild forest under the Kuttampuzha range. She is in news once again for another reason.

Sudha, who is to retire from service in a few months, has become the state champion in the forest department sports meet held in Palakkad by winning five gold, two silver and two bronze medals in various categories. She would be representing the state in the national sports meet to be held in Bhubaneswar next month.

She bagged gold medal in 400m and 800m walking, shuttle badminton singles and doubles, and Kabaddi. She also won silver medal in 100m sprint and shuttle badminton in veteran category and bronze medal for her performance in javelin throw and long jump. Though this is the first time she has emerged as the state champion, she had won medals in the previous editions too.

“I had won silver in the 400m race in the national meet held in Dehradun and second and third positions in relay and shuttle badminton in the national meets held in Punjab and Chhattisgarh. But this is the first time I have won nine medals in a single meet. I have stopped participating in the 400m race, which was my forte, as it is not easy to compete with the juniors at this age. I have won medals competing with junior, seniors and veterans,” she said.

What makes her bolder and stronger in life is her way of life. She is a tribal and routinely leaves for patrolling in the morning and returns at sunset braving the terrain. During her more than a two-decade-old career, she used to encounter wild animals and human-animal conflict as there is an elephant corridor situated in her 16km-long beat territory.

When the contractors refused to take part in the tender bid for constructing 497 toilets in nine tribal colonies spread inside the forest as part of the Open Defecation-Free (ODF) campaign of the Central government, Sudha took up the challenge and built them. The government then rewarded her for the effort by presenting the Chief Minister’s Medal on November 1, 2016 when Kerala was declared the second open defecation-free state in the country.