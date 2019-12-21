Home Good News

After NASA, ISRO visit on Pudukkottai girl’s agenda

To add to her joy, she has been promised a trip to ISRO by Padmashri and former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai.

Published: 21st December 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

K Jayalakshmi

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Response from TNIE readers was so overwhelming that K Jayalakshmi, a government school student from Aadanakottai who was in need of funds for her trip to NASA, has received more than what is required (Rs 1,69,000). To add to her joy, she has been promised a trip to ISRO by Padmashri and former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai.

“I was very happy to see this young girl’s interest in space. I told her I would arrange her and her friends from school a visit to ISRO. I would like to visit her school and take her to ISRO. She will be able to interact with scientists in ISRO,” said Annadurai. The Class 11 student won a trip to NASA in a contest organised by Go4Guru and would be going in May 2020. She has paid the first installment for the trip which has confirmed her journey.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu girl’s NASA dream a step closer to reality

For this girl whose house hasn’t had electricity since Gaja Cyclone hit last year, it’s a victory that has let her dream again.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped me. I would also like to extend a special thanks to the Collector, Chief Educational Officer, my Headmistress and all the teachers in my school for supporting me. I am looking forward to visiting NASA and ISRO,” said Jayalakshmi. She will be visiting NASA in May 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Jayalakshmi NASA trip ISRO trip
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp