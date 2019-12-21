Home Good News

Hyderabad law student makes Indian Penal Code easy

Ramesh Pittla Mudhiraj has not only given voice overs to all sections of IPC, but created a record while doing it

Ramesh Pittla Mudhiraj delivers a motivational talk at a school

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : It’s the prerogative of every citizen of the country to know their rights and prevailing laws. In order to help people navigate the world of legalese, Ramesh Pittla Mudhiraj, who is pursuing Bachelor of Law (LLB) at a city college, has given voice-overs to all the sections and chapters of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In December this year, the High Range Book of World Records certified that he did the ‘Most Voiceovers on IPC Penal Codes’. Ramesh achieved this feat in a period of 36 days. The IPC has 511 sections which is divided into 23 chapters. 

This 34-year-old from Marriguda in Nalgonda district, whose YouTube channel is named ‘The Voice of Ramesh Pittla Mudhiraj’, attends college during the day and works night shifts for a software company. His channel has has 1.47 thousand subscribers. During the weekends, he visits government schools and colleges to make them aware about the laws of the country. Says Ramesh, “After the rise in crime against women, my aim is to educate them about how to approach the police, how to file complaints and what the provisions are for them. I want people to know about their rights.”

In an earlier feat, Ramesh had recited the Indian Constitution in 25 minutes, and he earned himself a place in the Limca Book of Records for doing it in the shortest time in the country. He memorised the Indian Constitution –  which is the longest constitution in the world with 448 articles, 12 schedules, five ppendices and 100 amendments. It took him three months to memorise it.

He gained a mention in the Telugu Book of Records too for reciting the Constitution in a span of 25 minutes. Ramesh has also been delivering motivational talks for students for a few years now. “I offer free career counselling for students who are yet to find their way in the world. I also counsel women who need legal help for free.” After he completes his LLB next year, Ramesh wants to be an advocate and provide free legal services to the needy. 

  kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @kakoliMukherje2

