Good News

Karnataka couple on a roti mission, feed the needy 

Members of Kariyappa Shirahatti and his family take rounds at railway stations, bus stands and other places in the city and distribute food and clothes to the needy.

Published: 21st December 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kariyappa Shirahatti and his wife Sunanda offering clothes and food to a woman at Hubballi railway station | D Hemanth

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Members of Kariyappa Shirahatti and his family take rounds at railway stations, bus stands and other places in the city and distribute food and clothes to the needy. They prepare food at their rented house at Anand Nagar and serve it to people who struggle to get a square meal.

Shirahatti runs a small business of coconuts. His wife Sunanda along with his mother prepare roti at their home and sell to others. The family hails from Gadag, but has settled in Hubballi. Earlier, he used to work as a car driver, but later ventured into coconut business. He started an NGO, through which they are serving the needy for the past several years.

Kariyappa said: “It is sad to see people deprived of food and shelter. The profit that we get from our business is being used to feed shelterless people.”Kariyappa’s wife Sunanda, who is specially-abled, said: “We do not expect anything from others. Instead of giving money to beggars, people should offer them food and water.”Ashfaq Mulla, an autorickshaw driver, said: “When we offered money to Kariyappa, he refused to accept and instead asked us to buy food packets with that amount and give to needy.”

TAGS
roti mission Kariyappa Shirahatti
