A ‘special’, golden celebration

The three-day event began with an international conference on Thursday and Friday. The topic was ‘Parenting deaf and hard of hearing children - Listen from infancy and talk for a lifetime’.

Children performed at the event

Children performed at the event

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A projector with a Microsoft translator software was installed on the stage of Sri Mutha Venkatasubba Rao hall on Saturday. As Saraswathi Narayanaswamy, director of Balavidyalaya School for Young Deaf Children, addressed the audience, the audio got transcribed into words on the screen for the auditory-impaired students. Alumni, parents, special educators, therapists and faculty members had gathered to celebrate the golden jubilee of the special school that was founded in 1969.

The three-day event began with an international conference on Thursday and Friday. The topic was ‘Parenting deaf and hard of hearing children - Listen from infancy and talk for a lifetime’. Around 400 parents attended. The conference brought together policymakers, special educators, speech therapists, audiologists, doctors, psychologists and social workers, and parents of children with hearing difficulty.
Speaking on the occasion, Saraswathi Narayanaswamy said, “Children with severe or profound hearing loss acquire language and speech skills. The barrier imposed by hearing loss is overcome through appropriate intervention. This intervention can help the children make the best use of their residual hearing through constant use of suitable hearing aids or cochlear implants and develop age-appropriate language skills. The children enter the regular school whenever they demonstrate the skills necessary for competing successfully with their hearing peers.”

On Saturday, a fresh batch of students were integrated into mainstream education after five years of training. As part of the event, children below five years recited rhymes, which proved that children with hearing impairment can speak if early intervention is provided to them on time. Awards and accolades were given to teachers in appreciation of their dedication. Soumya Swaminathan, director of programs, WHO, and chief guest of the event released a coffee table book on the milestones of the school.

“We work with children and their mothers. We have teacher training programmes so that they can work with hearing-impaired children. Every district of Tamil Nadu has an early intervention programme for young and deaf children run by the Tamil Nadu government in a regular school. There’s no infrastructure; two teachers from a district are trained and the NGOs take care of the centre, government funds it and we monitor it,” said Valli Annamalai, principal of the school. Balavidyalaya School is located in Shastri Nagar, Adyar. The school admits infants and young children less than three years of age, and has to its credit more than 1,200 alumni in the mainstream in all walks of life.

