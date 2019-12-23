’Tis the season to be jolly: Children make new friends at Cubbon Park

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Clad in red and white, little kids brought in Christmas early at Cubbon Park. Mums and Stories, a city-based community, conducted their 50th get-together on Sunday morning. The group aims has been to revive old-school storytelling, playing traditional outdoor games and parent-children bonding in an old-school way. Keeping up with the spirit of festivities, the theme this time was Christmas celebration. More than 20 kids aged 4-10 years came with their parents to be a part of this event.

Children were initially shy to mingle with so many new faces around but once they started decorating the Christmas tree and playing games, there was no reluctance in them.

“In the beginning, they are shy but once they start making friends, it gets difficult for us to manage them,” says Reshma Krishnamurthy, founder of Mums and Stories, who adds, “The whole idea behind such kind of activities are to keep these kids in touch with the traditional ways of having fun, like listening to stories and playing traditional outdoor games.”

Six-year-old Medha Srikant’s had a different charm. When asked about whether waking up early on a Sunday morning was difficult or not, the little girl dressed in her red frock promptly says, “Yes, I didn’t like it. But when I came here, I played so many games and made friends so it was nice.”



The children gave the loudest cheer when Krishnamurthy started reading stories like William’s Winter Wish by Gillian Shields and Danny and the Great White Bear by Anne Cottringer.

The games at the Christmas picnic included dressing up the snowman, a balloon walk where a balloon is placed between two kids and the fastest pair wins the race, and reindeer games where one kid has to chase the others and touch them with their head.

“I know the games might look silly but children have maximum fun with these,” says Krishnamurthy, who is helped by her husband Vikas Sharma and 10-year-old son Dhruv Sharma in organising these events.

Krishnamurthy started Mums and Stories as an online community in 2015, where she used to feature true stories to inspire mothers to come out of their comfort zone. But later, she started organising different themed picnics for kids and parents, which also made way for parent-children bonding.