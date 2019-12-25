Home Good News

These Tamil Nadu Dalits prove nobody can buy their right to choose

Published: 25th December 2019 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 05:03 PM

Sacks of rice used as bribe to buy the votes of villagers belonging to the Dalit community.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Remaining honest in the face of poverty requires a great deal of integrity and courage -- qualities that made the villagers from a Dalit community at Veeranampudur village in Kangeyam stand out from the crowd.

Living in poverty for the past several years, the villagers from a Dalit community at Veeranampudur village in Kangeyam were in for a surprise on Monday morning. Families of around 92 houses found a rice bag weighing around 10 kg each in front of their door.

However, they claimed that it was not an initiative taken to help them, rather, it was a bribe offered to them in exchange for their votes in the local body election. Hence, they returned all the bags weighing 920 kg. Explaining the incident, a villager told The New Indian Express, "Over 3,700 voters reside in the village and majority of them are Dalits belonging to Sakkiliyar communities.

Considering our population, a cadre from a political party decided to bribe us. However, when none of their attempts yielded any result, they thought of keeping rice bags in front of our houses. They thought this would be an irresistible offer."

According to the villagers, the cadre reportedly bought the rice bags from a godown in Dharapuram. Thereafter, they took a van and kept the rice bags clandestinely in front of the houses around 12 am on Monday. "The next day, the news spread like a wildfire. While a few were initially confused regarding what to do, when the majority of the villagers, including the elders, decided not to accept the rice bags and termed them as bribes, all agreed.

However, we were unable to trace the people, who left the bags there. Hence, we decided to return the bags. Within a few minutes, we took them and placed them in front of a Ganesha Temple and informed the Municipality officials," added the villagers.

According to an official from the Municipality, "We received information from the villagers about the rice bags around 7.45 pm. Within 15 minutes, a team headed by Taluk Election Officer Ponnambalam reached the spot and seized the rice bags weighing 920 kg (each bag of 10 kg). The villagers claim that they are innocents.

So, we have launched a detailed inquiry into the matter. With the help of the brand of the rice bags and serial numbers, we will find the culprits and take action against them for attempting to bribe the villagers. Besides, we appreciate the villagers for their bravery."

