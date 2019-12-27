Physically challenged, this Karnataka woman dreamed big, achieved it

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: She was taunted about the way she was born, but it did not bother her. Her father was advised not to continue her education as he had to take care of his seven daughters. But he did not listen.

Years later, when her nephew called her breaking the news that she was selected as tahsildar in the KPSC’s provisional list announced on Tuesday night, Gowramma P could not thank her late father more.

Now, 32-year-old is the only villager of Naganayakanahalli in Anekal taluk to clear KAS exams.

The arts graduate (economics, political science and sociology) said, “I couldn’t control my tears of joy. The first person to cross my mind then was my father, who worked his heart out to continue my studies”.

Her farmer father passed away three years ago. According to her, he was the strength behind her success. He had a small land and seven girl children to look after.

As he couldn’t afford their education, all six of older siblings had to drop out in eighth standard to help the parents in the farm.

But she requested him not to make her discontinue her education and he did not disappoint her, said Gowramma who has a huge hump in her back.

“They sacrificed a lot for my studies. I am really grateful to all my sisters and their husbands,” she said.

She said she always wanted to attempt UPSC, but her application was rejected. But she prepared for KPSC exams.

While doing so, she also completed her BEd course and bagged a government job as a middle school teacher at Iglur of Anekal where teaches social studies and Kannada.

She is married to a private company employee.

“I couldn’t afford proper coaching classes. I did whenever I could financially manage,” she said.

Her advise to aspiring youngsters: “No situation or person should stop you from pursuing your dreams. You must start preparing from an early age. Dream big and be prepared to turn it into reality.”