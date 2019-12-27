Home Good News

Sherkhan, the blind CEO of paw fashion

 Sherkhan may just be India’s first visually-impaired canine entrepreneur who has created a ‘high fashion with compassion’ brand as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

Published: 27th December 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sherkhan

Sherkhan (Photo| EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Sherkhan may just be India’s first visually-impaired canine entrepreneur who has created a ‘high fashion with compassion’ brand as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. The earnings from the label go towards funding requirements of street animals.

Navita Ahuja (34), a engineer, who is the director of the company Label Sherkhan said, “I have been volunteering with Furever Friends, a city based NGO that rescues animals since 2015.

The donations we get always fall short of our expenditure, as we pay for the treatment of 10 to 15 rescued animals every day. Hence we were working on making ‘revenue-based models’ to support our rescues.”

“In February this year, when I was preparing for my wedding, I wanted to do a photoshoot with my dog Joey, and I was looking for an outfit for him matching with my own. I searched but could not find one in the market and finally asked my aunt to make one for my dog. Later I searched on the net and saw that many people are now doing similar photoshoots at their weddings. As people also like to celebrate their pets’ birthdays and love to dress them up on all special occasions,” she said.

Ahuja added, “I decided to start this business of Pet wedding, party, casual wear and fancy accessories. Then I needed a business partner and then it struck me that Sherkhan was already into stress-busting as he is running a successful business of therapy dogs. Being a rescued dog himself he represented my cause perfectly.” 

Label Sherkhan was launched in October this year. It has premium winter jackets, wedding and party wear for pets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp