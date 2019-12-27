Sherkhan, the blind CEO of paw fashion

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Sherkhan may just be India’s first visually-impaired canine entrepreneur who has created a ‘high fashion with compassion’ brand as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. The earnings from the label go towards funding requirements of street animals.

Navita Ahuja (34), a engineer, who is the director of the company Label Sherkhan said, “I have been volunteering with Furever Friends, a city based NGO that rescues animals since 2015.

The donations we get always fall short of our expenditure, as we pay for the treatment of 10 to 15 rescued animals every day. Hence we were working on making ‘revenue-based models’ to support our rescues.”

“In February this year, when I was preparing for my wedding, I wanted to do a photoshoot with my dog Joey, and I was looking for an outfit for him matching with my own. I searched but could not find one in the market and finally asked my aunt to make one for my dog. Later I searched on the net and saw that many people are now doing similar photoshoots at their weddings. As people also like to celebrate their pets’ birthdays and love to dress them up on all special occasions,” she said.

Ahuja added, “I decided to start this business of Pet wedding, party, casual wear and fancy accessories. Then I needed a business partner and then it struck me that Sherkhan was already into stress-busting as he is running a successful business of therapy dogs. Being a rescued dog himself he represented my cause perfectly.”

Label Sherkhan was launched in October this year. It has premium winter jackets, wedding and party wear for pets.