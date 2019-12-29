Home Good News

Season’s cheer: Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history

Published: 29th December 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: It was truly a joyful Christmas season for the residents of Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur. Two of their dear friends – 67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal – got married on Saturday, in a special wedding ceremony organised by the home’s inmates. The facility has now created a history of sorts, by becoming the first ever in the state to host a wedding of their elderly residents. Kochaniyan and Lakshmi Ammal, the stars of the day, got married in the presence of Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, District Collector S Shanavas and other important personalities. 

A heartwarming love story
A native of Irinjalakuda in Thrissur, Kochaniyan has known Lakshmi Ammal for several years now. He used to work as an assistant for her husband. Around 21 years ago, after her husband passed away, Kochaniyan had tried his best to keep in touch with Ammal, extending help as and when required. But he lost contact with her over time, after he started to work for a catering business to look after his family. 

Many years later, after the death of his wife, Kochaniyan’s family abandoned him. He had wound up in an old-age home in Wayanad, after someone found him lying unconscious on the streets of Kozhikode. The love story unfolded when Kochaniyan was transferred to the Thrissur old-age home, where he met Ammal once again. 

Once old-age home superintendent V G Jayakumar came to know about their relationship, he encouraged the couple to take it forward. In an effort to make the life of two abandoned souls colourful, the management committee led by John Daniel, chairman of welfare standing committee in Thrissur Corporation, also gave the nod to conduct a wedding.

After the traditional ceremony of tying the knot, a simple reception was held in the city on Saturday. Mayor Ajitha Vijayan and other councilors presented a Thiruvathirakali to add colour to the happy occasion.

In 2018, the social justice department under the state government had directed to encourage marriage between the residents of old-age homes, as a measure to help them cope with their loneliness. Kochaniyan and Lakshmi Ammal are the first such couple to get married in an old-age home.

