Navy selects Karabi Gogoi as assistant naval attache in India's Moscow Embassy

Currently posted as a naval engineer at the Karwar base of the Navy, the officer is also learning Russian and is expected to take up her new assignment in Moscow next month.

Published: 14th November 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Navy has selected Lt.Commander Karabi Gogoi as assistant naval attache at the Moscow Embassy, sources said on Wednesday, making her the second woman defence personnel to be appointed for a diplomatic assignment.

Currently posted as a naval engineer at the Karwar base of the Navy, the officer is also learning Russian and is expected to take up her new assignment in Moscow next month.

She also has extensive experience in the construction of warships and its maintenance.

Gogoi was selected by a board of senior naval officers after an interview process, the sources added.

In September, Wing Commander Anjali Singh became India's first female military diplomat to be posted in any of the Indian missions abroad.

Singh, who is trained on MiG-29 fighter aircraft, is the Deputy Air Attache in the Indian mission in Moscow.

The appointment of Gogoi and Singh have been in the areas that have traditionally been dominated by men.

Defence attaches play a critical role in safeguarding the security interests of the country.

There are more than 100 defence attaches posted in different Indian missions abroad.

The defence attaches also keep tracks on military technologies in the countries they are posted in.

Commissioned in 2010, Gogoi's husband is also an officer with the Navy.

