Six differently-abled open Aavin milk booths in Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Setting a new beginning of hope, six physically challenged people from the district have opened two Aavin milk booths at Tindivanam and Gingee on Friday.

Speaking to Express, Deepak, leader of December 3 movement for physically challenged told "It is time for opportunities to spring up more for differently-abled and they start doing small scale businesses to support their families.

We want to promote a sense of inclusion through these modes of employment. The new stores at Gingee and Tindivanam shall set an example for other physically challenged people living in remote areas.

We are continuing to create awareness among those communities and bring them out more confidently."

A group of four physically challenged people in their early thirties, Venkatesh, Tamilarasi, Annamalai and Mohanraj have set up their own Aavin cafe near Veedur dam in Tindivanam.

"We will sell tea, coffee, cookies and some snacks cooked by us. Right now a cook is teaching us how to manage the stall and after a couple of days, we will manage the stall on our own" said Venkatesh.

Tamilarasi (31) told Express "We are running Pudhiya Alai Association for Disabled People and through the association, we are helping others but we are running short of funds.

We need to have a source of revenue for us so we decided to set up such stalls. Through this income, we will manage personal expenses as well as contribute to the association."

Venkatesh said that two persons from their association are looking forward to starting a bicycle stall business for selling ice creams.