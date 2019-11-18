Home Good News

Perali lakes brim with water again, thanks to efforts of local youths

They also ensured  government help was used to the maximum in renovating the canals leading to the lakes.

Published: 18th November 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

A plant of Jamaican origin, Juliflora was introduced in south India by the colonialists in the 19th century. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: After 10 years, Perali village now has both its lakes brimming with water - all thanks to the four-year-long efforts by some youngsters of the area to remove the invasive "seemai karuvelam'' trees and renovate canals.

Most canals leading to lakes Ooreri and Kaleri were filled with the "seemai" trees (Prosopis juliflora). The trees used to suck up all the water when it rained, leaving no water available for use. This was coupled with the poor maintenance of the canals leading to the lakes.

For the past four years, local youngsters with the help of the government are making efforts to renovate water bodies in their villages. "Puthiya Payanam'', a team known for its water conservation efforts, also joined the villagers' mission to clear the trees. Now, over 90 per cent of the ''seemai karuvelam'' trees in the two lakes have been removed.

A plant of Jamaican origin, Juliflora was introduced in south India by the colonialists in the 19th century. They were widely used as firewood in the region before kerosine and cooking gas took the centre stage. This led to the trees increasing their population manyfold over the years and resulting in the current crisis.

"Seemai karuvelam" trees at Marudaiyaru in Perambalur. | EPS

Initially, the group started with hand tools but later introduced earthmovers money collected from villagers. They also ensured  government help was used to the maximum in renovating the canals.

“These two lakes used to provide drinking water to humans as well as cattle. Many years ago, they were used for irrigation but with no maintenance, they went dry. We are very pleased to see the lakes brimming with water once again. Our four years of hard work has paid off,'' Puthiya Payanam member and Perali resident T Nallappan said.

Groundwater levels would also rise. People used to buy water. Now that will change and with continued preservation, we would not have to pay for water again,” said A Venkatesan, local youth from Perali. 

“I remember learning to swim in this lake. Now our children may also get that chance,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Perali village environment seemai karuvelam Prosopis juliflora Lake restoration Perambalur canal Ooreri Kaleri Puthiya Payanam
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp