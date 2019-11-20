Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old girl’s liver was harvested and implanted in her father, who was suffering from end-stage liver disease.

The first-of-its-kind procedure to be performed in Chennai was done by doctors at GEM Hospital.

“The doctors were waiting for a liver from a brain-dead donor for transplantation. Meanwhile, as the man’s condition deteriorated, his daughter volunteered to donate a part of her organ to save her father,” said a hospital press statement.

“The family was concerned about the incision in the abdomen, and the mark it would leave on her body. They were also worried about her marriage prospects after the surgery. So we briefed them about the entire procedure and made them understand,” say doctors.

“Dr C Palanivelu and his team performed the laparoscopic liver harvesting. The right half of the liver was separated successfully in three and half hours,” said the statement.

The team also met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and briefed him about the entire procedure.