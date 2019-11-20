Home Good News

In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vishakhapatnam

The robot, designed by Robo Coupler Private Limited, can receive complaints through voice recording or digital typing, after which the complainant’s information will be given to the police.

Published: 20th November 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam

First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: No need to worry about the possibility of your coming across a bad-tempered policeman overburdened by work, when you go to a police station to lodge a complaint. You will be greeted by a robocop - impersonal and, at the same time friendly - to receive your complaint.   

In a first of its kind, Robot CYBIRA (cyber security interactive robotic agent) to receive complaints was launched on a pilot basis in Maharanipeta police station limits here. The robot, designed by Robo Coupler Private Limited, can receive complaints through voice recording or digital typing, after which the complainant’s information will be given to the police officer concerned.

The robot has been designed to resolve complaints within a specific time limit. In general, there are delays on the part of police in attending to complainants at police stations. But, robot complaints filed through voice recording in a local language or in a digital format, will get a quicker response. 

"Once a complaint is registered, the robot will take a photo of the complainant and send the information to the mobile phone of the officer concerned. Within 24  hours, the officer will be reminded of the complaint. And if no progress is made, the complaint will be sent to the next lower level officer, i.e. CI. Each complaint will have a deadline of 2-3 days to get resolved after which it will directly reach the Chief Minister’s office," said CEO of the company, Praveen Malla. 

Robocop: Vishakhapatnam selected for pilot project

This smart technology will help police crack cases within a short time as it will categorise complaints as per laws under which they can be dealt with. Praveen said Robo Coupler Private Limited worked on this  project for two years. It was first proposed to the IT Minister and later it was sent to the DGP. 

“For the pilot project, we have selected Visakhapatnam. We will engage the services of the robot during Spandana programme to check its effectiveness before officially launching the project at selected police stations in the State. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner  RK Meena suggested that a scanner be attached to the robot so that people can have their written complaint scanned and processed. This may take time but we are working on it,” Praveen told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robot CYBIRA Vishakhapatnam Police Andhra Pradesh Police Maharanipeta police station Robocop Robot cop Vishakhapatnam
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp