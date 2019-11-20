In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vishakhapatnam

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: No need to worry about the possibility of your coming across a bad-tempered policeman overburdened by work, when you go to a police station to lodge a complaint. You will be greeted by a robocop - impersonal and, at the same time friendly - to receive your complaint.

In a first of its kind, Robot CYBIRA (cyber security interactive robotic agent) to receive complaints was launched on a pilot basis in Maharanipeta police station limits here. The robot, designed by Robo Coupler Private Limited, can receive complaints through voice recording or digital typing, after which the complainant’s information will be given to the police officer concerned.

The robot has been designed to resolve complaints within a specific time limit. In general, there are delays on the part of police in attending to complainants at police stations. But, robot complaints filed through voice recording in a local language or in a digital format, will get a quicker response.

"Once a complaint is registered, the robot will take a photo of the complainant and send the information to the mobile phone of the officer concerned. Within 24 hours, the officer will be reminded of the complaint. And if no progress is made, the complaint will be sent to the next lower level officer, i.e. CI. Each complaint will have a deadline of 2-3 days to get resolved after which it will directly reach the Chief Minister’s office," said CEO of the company, Praveen Malla.

Robocop: Vishakhapatnam selected for pilot project

This smart technology will help police crack cases within a short time as it will categorise complaints as per laws under which they can be dealt with. Praveen said Robo Coupler Private Limited worked on this project for two years. It was first proposed to the IT Minister and later it was sent to the DGP.

“For the pilot project, we have selected Visakhapatnam. We will engage the services of the robot during Spandana programme to check its effectiveness before officially launching the project at selected police stations in the State. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena suggested that a scanner be attached to the robot so that people can have their written complaint scanned and processed. This may take time but we are working on it,” Praveen told TNIE.