12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company

Siddharth Srivastav Pilli, a class 7 student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, was offered the position by the city-based software company Montaigne Smart Business Solutions.

Published: 26th November 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Siddharth Srivastav Pilli

Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 12-year-old boy from the city has been hired by a software company as a data scientist.

His LinkedIn page has this to say about him: "I'm 12 years old and I'm very passionate about coding since I was young. I started coding with Java and currently I'm working to master data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence."

But what led him to coding? Pilli said, "I used to play a lot of games and I was very curious to know how it works. So my father told me to research on how to develop games. That is how came upon coding."

After learning how to code, Pilli developed a game which he broadcast on his own YouTube channel. Post that, Pilli said he took a lot of time to think about what he wanted to be, and taking inspiration from another young achiever, he decided upon working on data, AI and ML.

"My biggest inspiration for joining a software company is Tanmay Bakshi. He is helping the world understand how beautiful the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution is," he said. He credits his achievements to his father, who he said helped him a lot in understanding coding and pushing him towards it.

Pilli is also an avid blogger and Vlogger. One of his blog posts is on 'Why kids have more intelligence than adults'. In his YouTube vlogs, Pilli breaks down coding and provides tutorials for viewers.

