Over 5000 school students in Karaikal to get protein-enriched milk as part of breakfast scheme

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The Education Department on Wednesday started the distribution of protein-enriched milk which will be given to all school students during breakfast thrice a week. Over 5000 students in 60 government primary schools will benefit from the scheme.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Morning Breakfast Scheme, they will be given 100-ml of milk mixed with protein powder as opposed to plain milk that they used to serve.

“We were giving biscuits a year ago with the aid of a sponsor. Now, we will start adding protein powder in the hot milk provided with breakfast in primary schools to improve the health of students. We will provide it until the end of this academic year, and hopefully, can find more sponsorship,” said A Allay, chief educational officer in Karaikal.

Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan launched the initiative in the presence of Deputy Collector M Adharsh in a program conducted in Government Primary School in Periyapet.

A Bangalore-based NGO named Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust has taken care of the sponsorship for the nutrition powder required.

The officials said that the education department will ensure the nutrition powder meet necessary food safety standards before utilising them.

The education department stated that they would provide two flavours - almond and chocolate and will provide them on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of every week.