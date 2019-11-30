Now, count your days the green way

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here’s a calendar promoting sustainability.

Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha, has introduced the Green Act Calendar series which aims to create awareness about the need to protect the environment and the steps that can be taken to reduce waste. The calendars have been made from 100 per cent recycled handmade sheets.

The frame for the sheets has been made with upcycled bamboo which can last for up to five years “Like last year, we have recycled the scrap paper collected from industries to reduce paper consumption and cutting down of trees,” said Sanju Soman, a member of Bhava.

“We have avoided the plastic used spiral binding pages and instead came up with the bamboo frame idea. The pen stand attached to the calendar has been made from using wood waste from furniture making,” he added.

The 2020 calendar highlights the steps that each individual can take to protect the ecosystem.

Illustrations corresponding to each month depict various eco-friendly activities that can be taken up such as avoiding the usage of plastic bags, employing biodegradable products during celebrations while also portraying terrifying effects of global warming and the rising sea-levels.

The calendar is available for Rs 250. Customers who place an order before December 5 can avail a discount of 15 per cent.

Bhava is also bringing out a book on the Green Act Series with 20 sustainable hacks. Orders for the calendar can be placed at www.bhavaindia.com.