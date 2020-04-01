Restaurant body, food tech firms raise money to feed millions of daily wagers

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Restaurants and food delivery companies have announced separate crowd funding campaigns to feed millions of daily wagers and gig workers.Even as the food services sector is expecting at least 50-60 perc ent drop in revenues due to the Covid-19, major stakeholders in the industry have stepped up efforts to feed their employees , delivery partners and the migrant workers who are stuck.

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) , a representative body of five lakh restaurants in India, has announced to supply free 10 million meals to the daily wage earners/ construction workers throughout the lockdown period in partnership with various NGOs and state authorities.

NRAI said that the campaign will be partially funded and each meal will cost between Rs 20-25 The restaurants will use their kitchen infrastructure to prepare meals and supply the same to the needy every day. NRAI said that the initiative will be implemented across Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Bengaluru cities.

Online delivery start-ups such as Swiggy and Zomato have also announced separate crowd funding campaigns to feed the daily wagers.

Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal earlier said that his company is planning to raise Rs 50 crore through “Feed the Daily wager” project and so far they have collected `17 crore. Swiggy has also contributed `4 crore to its Covid19 relief fund with its CEO Sriharsha Majetywill letting go 50 per cent of his annual salary as a contribution.