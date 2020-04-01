STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-women army on a mission to feed stray dogs in Kochi

While the authorities are busy meeting the food-related needs of the homeless and migrant labourers, there is a group that is roaming around the city searching for something to eat.

Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs in the city | A Sanesh

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the authorities are busy meeting the food-related needs of the homeless and migrant labourers, there is a group that is roaming around the city searching for something to eat.With hotels and restaurants downing shutters due to the lockdown, stray dogs who depended on the establishments for food were left to starve. Realising their plight, animal lovers Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh took up responsibility of feeding them.

“We have been feeding the strays for the past one week,” said Sachitra, a distributor of beauty products and a sales manager. Neither Sachitra nor Bhaveena work for any organisation. On Tuesday, the duo was joined by District Collector S Suhas at the Boat Jetty. “There are 16 strays in the Boat Jetty area. Of these, three can be found at the bus stand, while the rest, comprising four adults and nine puppies, can be seen at the jetty,” said Sachitra. She said more groups of strays can be found near the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor, the Pullepady bridge among other areas. 

“Since we are into the rescue and rehabilitation of animals, we are always on the lookout for strays and know where to find them. Every animal lover does this,” said Sachitra. She said they give the canines cooked and uncooked food.Dyan Foundation and Animal Rescue Rehabilitation and Overall Wellness help the duo in its endeavour. “They help us find resources to feed the dogs,” said Sachitra, a Thiruvananthapuram native. Bhaveena is from Gujarat and is settled in Kochi.

For a price
This love for animals has cost Sachitra dear on many occasions. “Since my job involves moving around a lot, I don’t have a permanent residence. I also had to change my residence several times after the neighbours complained,” said Sachitra.

Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

