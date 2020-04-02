Annapurna canteens to feed homeless, migrants in Hyderabad amid coronavirus lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 35,000 migrant labourers in Hyderabad and Secunderabad will be provided free meals every afternoon at all the 150 Annapurna Kendras in the city, informed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner D Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday.

The corporation has identified 735 homeless persons from the neighbouring districts and the states of Orissa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The identified labourers have been shifted to 12 shelter homes in the city, where they are being given food, shelter and basic amenities, including regular medical checkups.

On Wednesday, the corporation officials said that six additional, temporary shelter homes are being established at Uppal, LB Nagar, Chandanagar, Goshamahal, Begumpet and Yousufguda areas in the city to rescue homeless people and migrant workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Kishan gives Rs 1cr to PM-CARES, Rs 1cr to TS

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday announced `1 crore to the PM-CARES fund and also announced Rs 50 lakh each to the CMRF and Hyderabad Collector from his MPLADS.

