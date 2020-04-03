Animal lovers come to the rescue of Trivandrum’s stray dogs amid lockdown

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lockdown because of the pandemic has adversely affected daily life in more ways than one, but it is not just us who are facing a tough time. The shutting down of roadside food trucks and tea stalls has left the city’s stray animals in the lurch with a majority of street dogs losing their sole source of food. However, thanks to animal lovers who identified the issue and decided to do their bit, street dogs in most parts of the city are now being fed.

A five-member volunteer group associated with a Delhi-based organisation, Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), prepares food to feed starving street dogs. “We have been going around the city and feeding the stray dogs for the past nine days. Each day we aim to feed around 300 street dogs which are not getting any food due to the lockdown,” says Parvathy Mohan, Thiruvananthapuram coordinator, FIAPO, who works with two other volunteers.

Parvathy travels to different places across the city including Eanchakkal, Kovalam, Kuravankonam, Kowdiar, Pettah and Peroorkada to feed the canines with rice, chicken, bread and milk. “We start at 3.30pm and go on till 1am in the morning sometimes. Dogs are usually seen roaming the streets at night because the morning hours are really hot. When we have a shortage of food, we buy Pedigree, “ says Parvathy. The food is prepared and packed at the homes of a few volunteers. Even the funds are contributed by the volunteer themselves.

Like the FIAPO volunteers, the volunteers of Trivandrum Kennel Club have been feeding the stray dogs for the past one week. A 13-member group, the Trivandrum Kennel Club is making sure street dogs are taken care of with the aid provided by other animal lovers.“We go on our rounds from 8pm to 2am. The volunteers divide themselves into two batches starting from Karamana and covering places such as Kovalam and Thiruvallam. Some residents’ associations in Poojapura are also feeding the strays,” says Sathish Kumar, general secretary of Trivandrum Kennel Club.

Animal rights activist Sathish owns about 30 dogs. He and his friends travel to the outskirts of the city such as Kattakada and Balaramapuram to feed stray animals. “We feed discarded chicken and beef pieces from poultry stalls along with rice. The dogs have also become quite friendly with the volunteers,” he says. Sathish is planning to come up with an initiative to ensure treatment of dogs suffering fron skin diseases.