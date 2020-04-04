Chhattisgarh’s first COVID-19 patient recovers, raises hope for others

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A 24-year-old woman, who alighted from the ambulance after being discharged from the hospital on Saturday, was visibly delighted as people clapped and banged thalis welcoming her back in Samta Colony of the city where she resides.

She was the first to be diagnosed positive for deadly coronavirus in the state.

On her return from London, the woman was admitted in the Raipur AIIMS for 16 days after she was tested positive on March 15. Her sample was later tested positive. Following this, a high alert was sounded immediately across the state.

Her recovery has raised hopes for others who have been infected with the virus.

“People should know about the COVID-19 and take every precaution. I was little scared but I got the good support of the doctors at AIIMS and the administration following which I recovered”, she said.

She is now required to be home-quarantined for another 14 days.

Her delighted father Atmabodh Agrawal had recently donated Rs 5 lakh to the government relief fund.

The state has now only five active cases out of nine who initially got infected with the virus as four patients have already recovered.