Employees of this Bihar railway wing have adopted a village during the COVID-19 lockdown

The employees are arranging everything right from commodities to other basic needs to more than 500 residents of this nondescript village, which falls under the Mughalsarai division of ECR.

Published: 05th April 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 03:01 PM

Signal and Telecoms wing employees providing commodities to villagers in Bihar's Mundiyar village. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first such move in the Indian railways, a village in Bihar's Rohtas district namely Mundiyar, has been adopted by employees of Signal and Telecoms (S&T) wing of East Central Railway (ECR).

"We,the employees of S&T, have taken up a pledge together to carry out our social responsibility duringthe on going lockdown period becoming friends for these hundreds of poor people, said Laxman Kumar, one of the employees.

The employees are also conducting an awareness drive across the areas in addition to providing essential commodities and services.

Chief spokesperson of ECR headquarter, Rajesh Kumar said that this kind of dedicated community service by railway employees at Mundiyar village under Akorigola block  has started from April 1. "Railway employees after conducting their duties ,make daily visit to this village from Dehari -on- sone with the stocks of commodities including bottles of mineral water and snacks to the villagers. The entire expenses are met by the employees from their own salaries".

Till date,1000 masks and 500 soaps have been distributed in addition to foods and other commodities.

"ADRM of Mughalsarai division Atul Prasad is personally monitoring this community service and staff in groups of 25 visit the village", Kumar said, adding that medical camp is also to be set up in the village soon.
Impressed by such a move, the local police and district officials are extending their support to the railway employees.

Kumar said that GM LC Trivedi has come up with full praises to the employees for initiating the first of its kind community service amid the Covid -19 lockdown.

