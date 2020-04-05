STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free for all: Bengaluru couple turn boutique into mask unit

At a time when there is a shortage of masks, and stores are charging exorbitant prices, a couple from Doddakallasandra in Kanakapura has come forward to make face masks.

Sanjay and Vinita started making masks after they couldn’t find any available in the pharmacies they visited | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when there is a shortage of masks, and stores are charging exorbitant prices, a couple from Doddakallasandra in Kanakapura has come forward to make face masks. So far, they have distributed over 7,000 masks across the city for free. Sanjay Agarwal (42) and Vinita Agarwal (38), owners of Sharda Design Studio, a boutique, have stopped taking tailoring orders, and started making masks for poor people and health workers.

When the coronavirus outbreak began, and health officials had stated the need for people to wear masks, Sanjay and Vinita visited pharmacies to buy masks for themselves, and found that they were either out of stock or were priced exorbitantly. They decided that they could do their bit by making masks and distributing them. Vinita said, “A surgical mask was priced at Rs 200, but is just Rs 20 otherwise.

We can afford it, but what about the poor? Their safety is important as well. So we decided to utilise our boutique space to make masks and give them for free. We started with the poor and then police personnel, who are on the ground. We distributed some to health workers at hospitals too.” Sanjay said they have two tailors and two helpers who make 600-700 masks per day.

“One mask costs us around Rs 16, and we have a lot of cloth stocked in the boutique to make many masks. When the lockdown was announced, we had closed down but later decided to open it to make masks.” They start work at 9am and continue till 8pm. “These masks are washable and can be used for three months,” said Vinita. Many NGOs have started approaching them for masks, and are distributing them.

