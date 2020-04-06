Heroes in newspaper capes: Women brave coronavirus season with their mission

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Ponni Selvarajan’s day begins much before dawn. Her work is among those considered ‘essential services’ during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Essential because by delivering newspapers, she brings information from the outside world right to the doorstep of readers staying safe indoors. Equipped with protective gear, such as masks and gloves, the 54-year-old, among a handful of women newspaper delivery agents in Coimbatore, begins her job at 3am.

“I have been doing this for 23 years now. Initially, a few were reluctant to offer me the job as I am a woman. But, I love doing it,” says Ponni, a resident of Saibaba colony.

Suganthi Selvaraj (40), who took up the job after the death of her husband in 2010, is another such agent. She comes to Coimbatore Railway Station at around 3 am every morning to attach supplements to the newspapers. Then, she starts supplying dailies to the hotels and lodges near the Race Course.

Despite the World Health Organization saying newspapers are safe to touch, a few readers have fallen prey to fake news, fears Ponni. “Some readers are conscious that newspapers do not carry viruses. However, there are a few, who are ironing the newspaper to kill the germs,” she says.

“Some gated communities have asked us not to enter the premises as we pass through many locations, and they think we could be carriers for the virus,” Ponni adds.Another agent, Priya Selvam (42) worries that she will have to work harder once the lockdown period ends, as a number of readers have stopped the newspaper delivery services.

“Only one-fourth of newspaper copies are being sold these days. Although people can read the news

online, they won’t be able to get the touch-and-feel factor that newspapers offer,” says Priya from RS Puram.She says sub-agents are given masks and gloves to protect them from the virus.

Besides, the dedication towards the work gets these women to the field everyday even during the lockdown.

For instance,M Priya (21), a TNPSC aspirant near Kalapatti, is helping her father by delivering newspapers door-to-door.“I wanted to help my father as a few people did not turn up for work during the

lockdown period mandated by the Central Government,” she explains.